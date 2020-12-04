Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 20,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,813,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38.

Shares of AMBA opened at $88.49 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.