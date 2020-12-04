Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 20,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,813,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38.
Shares of AMBA opened at $88.49 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
