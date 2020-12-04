Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

