Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.