Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HGEN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGEN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.