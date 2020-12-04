Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

