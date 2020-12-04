HSBC Upgrades Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.