HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for PCs amid the coronavirus-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of returning at least $1 billion to shareholders every quarter is encouraging. Nonetheless, the company is suffering from depressed commercial demand for printers, which is likely to weigh on its near-term financial performance. Rising macro uncertainties and price sensitivity among customers are undermining the company’s high-margin Printing business. Moreover, industry-wide supply constraint for CPUs and panels might impact the company’s PC sales in the near-term. Further, intensifying competition from the likes of Lenovo and Dell is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.70%.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HP by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after buying an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,489,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

