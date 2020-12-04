Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HKMPF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

