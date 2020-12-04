High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HCBC opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25. High Country Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.