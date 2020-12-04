Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of HESM opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

