Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

