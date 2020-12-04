Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) Critical Contrast

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Heartland Express alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Express and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 1 2 2 0 2.20 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Express presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Heartland Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Express is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Express and Celadon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $596.82 million 2.48 $72.97 million $0.89 20.61 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland Express has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Heartland Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Express has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Express and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express 10.04% 9.44% 7.12% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heartland Express beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services. The company provides services under Heartland Express and Millis Transfer brand name. It primarily transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.