Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

