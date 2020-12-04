Head-To-Head Survey: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) vs. AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medallion Financial and AMTD International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $152.95 million 0.87 -$1.76 million $0.06 89.33 AMTD International $154.96 million 9.86 $119.72 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medallion Financial and AMTD International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than AMTD International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -26.61% -12.12% -2.43% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMTD International beats Medallion Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.