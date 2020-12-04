Head to Head Survey: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) & Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Entravision Communications and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications -6.94% 9.04% 3.83% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entravision Communications and Television Broadcasts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Entravision Communications has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entravision Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Television Broadcasts pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Entravision Communications pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communications has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entravision Communications and Television Broadcasts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications $273.58 million 0.91 -$19.71 million $0.15 19.80 Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 1.01 -$37.63 million N/A N/A

Entravision Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Television Broadcasts.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Smadex platform, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a range of Internet-connected devices. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 56 primary television stations; and owned and operated 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations, as well as Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

