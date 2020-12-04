Head to Head Survey: EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) vs. Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EKIMAS alerts:

This table compares EKIMAS and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKIMAS N/A N/A N/A Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87%

EKIMAS has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EKIMAS and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKIMAS $3.35 million 0.25 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Glaukos $236.98 million 13.45 $15.42 million ($0.10) -708.70

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than EKIMAS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EKIMAS and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKIMAS 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 2 3 3 0 2.13

Glaukos has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential downside of 25.57%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than EKIMAS.

Summary

Glaukos beats EKIMAS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EKIMAS

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names. The company also manufactures specialty hydrophilic polyurethanes. It sells its products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation and changed its name to EKIMAS Corporation in March 2020. EKIMAS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; iDose Travoprost, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication; and MicroShunt, an ab-externo device for treatment of open-angle glaucoma. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EKIMAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKIMAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.