Head-To-Head Contrast: Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deltagen and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 3 12 0 2.80

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $127.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Deltagen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deltagen and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $876.29 million 22.43 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -87.70

Deltagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Deltagen and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deltagen N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Deltagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Deltagen Company Profile

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

