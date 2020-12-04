Head to Head Comparison: Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) versus KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and KLX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A KLX Energy Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

KLX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.33%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and KLX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.22 -$54.94 million N/A N/A KLX Energy Services $544.00 million 0.12 -$96.40 million ($21.60) -0.35

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLX Energy Services.

Risk and Volatility

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions -60.31% -17.96% -12.85% KLX Energy Services -101.67% -35.07% -13.60%

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

