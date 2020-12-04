Head to Head Analysis: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Elementis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 5 0 2.40 Elementis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elementis has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Elementis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $61.62 billion 0.66 $3.05 billion N/A N/A Elementis $873.60 million 0.53 $46.40 million $0.50 6.32

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Elementis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.19% 4.05% 0.42% Elementis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Elementis on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for cyber risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space and satellite, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to capital management, data analysis, product development, digital underwriting, medical risk, and health reinsurance products, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products. The Coatings segment produces rheological modifiers and additives for industrial finishes, architectural coatings, construction, adhesives and sealants, inks, colorant dispersions, and specialty applications. The Talc segment produces and supplies talc for use in plastics, paints and coatings, food and pharmaceuticals, ceramics, polyester putties, paper, and pulp sectors. The Chromium segment produces chromium chemicals, such as chromic oxide, chromic acid, chrome sulfate, sodium dichromate, and sodium sulfate for use in pigments, cosmetics, refractories, chrome metal production, metal and plastic finishing, wood treatment, leather tanning, trivalent metal finishing, coatings, and metal passivation, as well as for making detergents, glasses, papers, and starches. The Energy segment produces rheological modifiers and additives for oil and gas drilling, lubrication, and stimulation activities. It also offers personal care products, waxes, additives and resins, organoclays, colourants, and other specialty additives. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

