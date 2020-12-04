Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) versus Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercury General and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.63 $320.09 million $2.60 17.36 Till Capital $160,000.00 45.49 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Mercury General has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09% Till Capital N/A -6.49% -2.07%

Summary

Mercury General beats Till Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

