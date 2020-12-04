Head-To-Head Analysis: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) & SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community Health Systems and SunLink Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 0 4 1 0 2.20 SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Health Systems currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.56%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and SunLink Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -1.45% N/A -0.10% SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86%

Risk and Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Health Systems and SunLink Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $13.21 billion 0.07 -$675.00 million ($0.89) -8.90 SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.16 -$1.14 million N/A N/A

SunLink Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats SunLink Health Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or leased 102 hospitals, including 100 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 16,240 licensed beds. Community Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.