HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MTCR opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00). Analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 38,461 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

