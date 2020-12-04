Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) Head to Head Analysis

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halliburton and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 2 17 5 2 2.27 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halliburton presently has a consensus price target of $12.64, suggesting a potential downside of 29.84%. Given Halliburton’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton -26.60% 11.10% 3.08% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Halliburton has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halliburton and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $22.41 billion 0.71 -$1.13 billion $1.24 14.53 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million N/A -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halliburton.

Summary

Halliburton beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

