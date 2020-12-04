Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 355.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Groupon were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.