Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) versus Tigrent (OTCMKTS:TIGE) Critical Contrast

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Tigrent (OTCMKTS:TIGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Tigrent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.17% 17.20% 14.47% Tigrent N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Grand Canyon Education and Tigrent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tigrent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Tigrent.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Tigrent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $778.64 million 5.09 $259.17 million $5.58 15.17 Tigrent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Tigrent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigrent has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Tigrent on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Tigrent

Tigrent Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides practical value-based training, conferences, publications, technology-based tools, and mentoring services. It offers instruction and mentoring on the topics of real estate, financial instruments investing, and entrepreneurship in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's training courses include Building Wealth, a curriculum focused on real estate and the fundamentals of negotiating real estate purchases with sellers, rehabilitating distressed properties, and leasing rental units to tenants; and Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a real estate curriculum focused on property auctions. Its training courses also comprise Teach Me To Trade, a curriculum focused on financial instrument trading strategies using software and specific teaching techniques; Women in Wealth that teaches women how to take control of their financial circumstances; and Business Success Systems, a business basics curriculum focused on the small business ideas and opportunities that are available to individuals. The company, through its licensing agreement with Rich Global, markets various courses and training programs under the Rich Dad brand, including Rich Dad Learn to be Rich that focuses on real estate training; and Rich Dad Stock Success, which concentrates on financial instruments training. Tigrent Inc. enables customers to access training content through various delivery channels, including live instruction in classroom settings, onsite mentoring, telephonic coaching, conferences, teleconferences, and electronic media, as well as electronic access to live online or pre-recorded on-demand programs. The company was formerly known as Whitney Information Network, Inc. and changed its name to Tigrent Inc. in September 2009. Tigrent Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

