Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

GCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

GCO opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.63. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genesco will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genesco by 43.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

