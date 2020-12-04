FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

