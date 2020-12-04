Fundamental Research Cuts Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Price Target to C$4.05

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$4.15 to C$4.05 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

STGO stock opened at C$2.05 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.63 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The company has a market cap of $141.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.64.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

