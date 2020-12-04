Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.90. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 66.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.