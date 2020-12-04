First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry year to date. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees will aid revenues. The company’s net interest income (NII) has also witnessed sustained growth over the years. The company's balance sheet position also remains solid. Yet, the company's rising operating expenses over the years has been a concern. Further, investment in digital initiatives are likely to keep the expenses elevated in the near term. Moreover, shrinking net interest margins (NIM) due to the Federal Reserve’s move to cut interest rates to near zero remains a headwind and is likely to keep margins under pressure in the quarters ahead.”

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.12.

NYSE FRC opened at $129.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

