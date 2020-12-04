First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

