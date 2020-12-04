Financial Analysis: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) versus Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Limelight Networks and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 4 6 0 2.60 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 69.32%. Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -3.62% -4.51% -3.16% Heritage Global 16.67% 33.36% 19.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limelight Networks and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.57 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -29.93 Heritage Global $26.17 million 2.35 $3.90 million $0.15 11.67

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Limelight Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

