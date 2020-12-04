Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $48.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

