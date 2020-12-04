Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,612 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Several research firms have commented on VLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.