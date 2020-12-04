Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,147 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $73.50 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

