Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 33,781 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Total stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

