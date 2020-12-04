Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

