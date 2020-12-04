Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $422.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

