Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,942,365 shares of company stock worth $28,554,278 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACB opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

