Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 44,020 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of NCR by 15.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NCR by 38.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 707.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NCR stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

