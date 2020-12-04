Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 212,276 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 7,490.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $19.19 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.87.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

