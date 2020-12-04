Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,275,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

