Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Spire by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.