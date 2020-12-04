FCA Corp TX Invests $157,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

