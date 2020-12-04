Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $4.75 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Euroseas stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

