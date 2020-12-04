Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,023 shares of company stock worth $2,051,541. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $3,784,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,627,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

