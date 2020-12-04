EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

