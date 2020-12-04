Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,750 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.93 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

