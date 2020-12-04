DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 308.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $154,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

