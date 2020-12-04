Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DISCA. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.93.

DISCA stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Discovery by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 75.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Discovery by 120.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

